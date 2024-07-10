The “girlfriend effect” trend has gone viral on social networks again, in which girls radically change their lovers’ style and proudly show off the results of their efforts. However, many Internet users condemn this phenomenon – in their opinion, after such dressing up on camera, men lose their individuality and become “models from the Zara catalog.” Lenta.ru investigated why girls try to impose their ideas of beauty on their other halves and why this is dangerous.

Where did the “girlfriend effect” trend come from?

Last August, 21-year-old blogger Gabe Escobar posted a TikTok video in which he talked about how his lover’s advice influenced his style during their relationship. Previously, the influencer was content with cropped T-shirts, pants and black belts, but gradually began to notice how his wardrobe began to transform. The guy began to wear loose shirts, and also changed his hairstyle to a more trendy one, growing his hair.

I look much better now. My clothes fit me better. They are stylish and fashionable. Having a girlfriend has definitely made me shine. Gabe Escobar

According to the blogger, at the beginning of their romance, his beloved sent him photos from Pinterest with ideas for stylish men’s looks. In addition, she made a list of necessary things for their joint trip to Rome. Among them were jeans, khaki pants, polo shirts, bombers and sweatshirts. Escobar was very happy that a person appeared next to him who helps him become better, honestly assessing his appearance.

What is the “girlfriend effect”?

Escobar’s video, which he posted under the hashtag #girlfriendair, quickly went viral with 20.7 million views. The author used the term “girlfriend effect” to describe the video itself.

Blogger Lia Degois decided to transform Escobar’s hashtag and wrote down video where she complained to viewers about her chosen one’s appearance. The girl showed his photos before their first meeting: in the posted shots, the man posed in black sweatpants, a yellow hoodie and a pink and blue bomber jacket.

Then the user showed the photos after the transformation. Now Degoys’s lover wears white T-shirts, light brown jackets with a fur collar and gray trousers. “The more I pushed him to play with his style a little, the more he enjoyed it. This is the power of a woman. That same “girlfriend effect,” she said.

Blogger Leah Degoys’ video went viral, gaining 4.8 million views and 909.6 thousand likes

“Oh baby, you changed his life,” “You saved him,” “We need awards ceremonies for our boyfriends’ transformations,” “You make him look so much better,” “Guys should thank us for what we do for them,” the commentators agreed with the author of the publications.

Why is the “girlfriend effect” dangerous?

Now, tens of thousands of posts have been published on social networks under the hashtags girlfriend air and girlfriend effect, and the videos themselves are gaining hundreds of millions of views. The flash mob has caused a wave of discussion on social networks: and while some support the influencers in their desire to transform boyfriends, others see danger in such behavior.

Martial arts school owner and blogger Vidlin Pierreville, who calls himself an opponent of the trend, considersthat this trend makes people change radically for the sake of their partners. In his opinion, the updated images of men lack individuality compared to their previous outfits.

Here’s a look at their photos before and after meeting the girls. Now they wear clothes from a regular capsule wardrobe. Models from the Zara catalog. No individuality. Just nothing. Vidlin PierrevilleBlogger

In addition, Pierreville notes that the trend has led girls to treat their lovers as projects. He has repeatedly found videos where female bloggers, without mincing words, criticize their companions’ favorite clothes.

Design student Ash, better known on social media as @velvteenrabbit, shares the same opinion. “A lot of these girls are just taking away guys’ personal style. They’re just dressing them in Zara,” noted she. A user with the nickname @e_alphanso_ agreed with her opinion. “In these videos, I see girls stripping these guys of any uniqueness and forcing them to dress like some celebrity they like,” — was indignant He.

Dr. Yuko Hanakawa explained that in fact, accepting the interests of a partner is a sign of deep emotional involvement. However, it is important to distinguish between normal adaptability to a person in a relationship and the loss of a sense of one’s own identity, clarified scientist.

“It is vital to maintain a balance and ensure that personal values ​​and interests are not completely pushed into the background, as such an imbalance is dangerous not only for the long-term relationship itself, but also for the psyche of one of the partners,” the expert explained. “It is important to engage in self-analysis and spend time apart from each other.”

The founder of the flash mob, Gabe Escobar, was very surprised when he learned that the “girlfriend effect” had become widely popular and caused a wave of controversy online. In an interview Business Insider He explained that he is not really a supporter of forced image change in order to become more attractive to a partner. “I was simply shown how to dress differently. I don’t think it is a good idea to force people to change their style for someone. Your partner is not a doll that can be customized,” the blogger concluded.