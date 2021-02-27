In Düzpelit, a small town in Turkey, there are no veterinarians. Anyone who wants to take their pets to the doctor will have to travel a few kilometers to İkizce de Ordu, the central city of that region. But the snow that invaded the area in recent days he made this an impossible task for most of the neighbors. So Cemre, the 9 year old girl starring in this story, she had to find a way to calm her anxiety.

It was not an easy task, since his dog Pamuk He seemed ill and she needed a specialist to see him so she could be calm. It was not something serious, but the animal did not stop scratching, so surely it was necessary some kind of treatment so I can see him happy again.

A few kilometers away, a call from an agricultural producer made the vet’s phone ring Ogün Öztürk. The man told him that he needed her to come to his field, located a very short distance from Düzpelit, because he had a cow that required immediate attention.

Ogün drove there in his car, with the idea of attend to your client’s animal and go home. So once he was done with his job, he began to load all his belongings into his vehicle to start the way back.

When Cemre learned that there was a vet in town who had come to treat a cow from a nearby field, she didn’t hesitate. Despite the large amount of snow that had painted the entire region white, He grabbed his coat and his dear Pamuk, and prepared to leave.

He had to face a problem, the field was far away and the animal was in no condition to travel those almost 3 kilometers of distance. But since I had no alternative, He picked it up and carried it on his back.

The vet had only a few things left to store in his truck, however before he did, something in the distance caught his eye. “I heard a voice in the distance saying: ‘vet brother!’ It was a girl who had her dog loaded on her back. She was walking alone in the snow with her dog on her back. I saw the girl coming towards me and I waited for her to arrive to see what she needed, “said the vet, moved by the little girl’s love for her pet.

“He came to see me and explained that his dog was sick, that it was constantly biting him, that he could not go to the center of the district due to the snow and that he could not have his dog examined “, described the specialist, who did not take long to prepare everything to study Pamuk.” I immediately examined the dog And I gave him an injection against the parasites. I did all his exams, he had no health problems. “

“It made me happy that a 9-year-old girl thought about this and came to me walking through the snow.”

When the doctor finished his work, the girl reached into her pocket and pulled out a handful of coins. “He gave me about 7 lira, but I did not accept it”Ogün explained. “I told him: ‘Thanks to you, not everything is money’ and I left town.”

In any case, Cemre’s story did not leave the doctor’s head for several days, so, moved by that gesture of the little girl, the veterinarian returned. “I came back because I really liked what I had done. He thanked me and I brought him gifts for his dog. Today there is extreme violence against animals, but Cemre’s behavior touched our hearts, it was a good example. I was happy that a 9-year-old girl thought about this and came to me walking through the snow, “said Ogün Öztürk.

Cemre now made a veterinarian friend.

The man told the story on social networks and shared the images of the little girl with the dog on her back. It quickly moved users and aroused the interest of media from different parts of the world. The local government even sent doctors and gifts to attend to the most famous animal in the region.

In dialogue with the site The Dodo, Ogün recalled: “When I saw them for the first time, I was very surprised and moved. She had wrapped her dog up and carried him on my back. When Cemre heard that her dog would be fine, she was very happy. The least he could do to make up for his effort was to go back. ”