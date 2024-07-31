Since learning to play chess during a pandemic lockdown, Bodhana Sivanandan has won a European championship, qualified for the prestigious Chess Olympiad tournament and established herself as one of England’s top chess players.

He also turned 9 in March.

That makes Bodhana, a prodigy from London, the youngest player to represent England at such an elite level in chess, and quite possibly the youngest player in any international sporting tournament.

“I felt happy and ready to play,” Bodhana said two days after learning she had been selected for the Olympics, which will be held in Hungary in September.

“I am trying to become the youngest grandmaster in the world and one of the greatest chess players of all time,” she added.

The youngest person to become a grandmaster, the highest distinction besides world champion, is Abhimanyu Mishra, an American chess player who became a grandmaster in 2021, at the age of 12 years, 4 months and 25 days.

International chess masters have called Bodhana a phenomenon since she burst onto the competitive chess scene that same year. She defeated adults for the top female prize at the European Rapid Chess Championship in December 2023 and is currently ranked as a female FIDE master, a title awarded by the International Chess Federation.

That helped Bodhana, who is in fourth grade, secure one of five spots on the team for the Chess Olympiad. She is by far the youngest chess player on the team; Lan Yao, the second youngest, is 23.

It was a mere coincidence that led Bodhana to discover his talent. When he was 5 years old, he came across a chess board that his father, Sivanandan Velayutham, was planning to give away.

It was the first year of the pandemic and Bodhana spent his time watching YouTube videos and playing chess online. Soon, he was beating his father and entering online tournaments. Then, Bodhana started beating other adults at a chess festival in London and at his local chess club.

Bodhana currently trains for about an hour a day after school, with the help of mentors and coaches at the International Master level of the English Chess Federation.

Malcolm Pein, director of international chess at the English Chess Federation, praised Bodhana’s “very relaxed and focused demeanor at the board and incredible determination to win.”

Lawrence Trent of England, an international chess master, anticipates Bodhana to be the country’s greatest female chess player. “The maturity of her game, her sublime touch, is really astonishing,” he said last year.

However, Bodhana’s father wants him to enjoy the game without imposing any expectations on himself.

“At the end of the day, she’s a child, right?” Velayutham said. “I don’t want to set any milestones for her. Let her set her own milestones.”

