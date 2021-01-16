VIrginia Pérez surprised locals and strangers when her face became known exactly twelve months ago. The young girl, then 17 years old, went to help Fernando Báez Sosa, who was lying on the sidewalk, seriously injured after a cowardly beating suffered at the exit of the disco Le Brique. He gave him heart massages and chest compressions to try to revive him, while, in desperation, he exclaimed “Go crazy, give, give, wake up, give, don’t leave us, come on!”

In that early morning of January 18 in Villa Gesell, Virgina’s physical effort for endless twenty minutes was in vain. Fernando’s important build, added to the prevailing tension and her own nerves left her exhausted, powerless. However, from that moment on, his figure gained such public notoriety that, with the passage of weeks, that experience to the limit and media exposure they ended up taking a bill.

“For a year that my life changed in every way. From my state of mind, through stressful situations, panic attacks, even fear of going out. I felt my physical and psychological changes raw, but I also felt deranged and obsessive. He did not recognize me, he was alert and very paranoid so that nothing happens to anyone on the street, “describes Virginia, who in November 2019 had taken the first aid course at the Red Cross.

Virginia Pérez (18). After the experience with what happened to Fernando “I began to notice my physical and psychological changes, but I also felt upset and obsessive. I did not recognize myself, I was alert and very paranoid.”

After that January 18 and dozens of interviews, Virginia asked her mother Flavia to return to Buenos Aires. The family planned to stay until the end of the month, but “the situation was becoming unbearable, Fernando’s face, all hurt, appeared to me asleep and awake“So they returned three days after the murder. In need of counting and catharsis, the interviews continued on different television channels.

Pérez says that in February, before the pandemic was declared, on a birthday, he witnessed the discomfort of a friend, some stomach upset. “I was alert, I reacted quickly, I went to his aid and I got latex gloves and a first aid kit from my backpack. Sure, it was too much for the smaller painting … and I was the subject of laughter and ridicule. Nobody understood how and why I had the gloves and the medicine cabinet in my backpack. ” That situation led her to start a therapy that continues to this day.

After the media raid, Virginia emphasizes that she felt very harassed in the networks, channel where she was accused of “wanting to gain fame by going to all the programs” and “that I had made a mistake when attending Fernando, questioning me that I had done wrong and harmed him. “There were too many shocks for a 17-year-old girl who saw the fight from in front of the disco Le Brique and came out quickly to help. “what had me destroyed, I didn’t eat, I vomited, I felt guilty because he thought he was doing everything wrong. “

Since going through the experience of doing CPR on Fernando in Villa Gesell, Virginia has carried latex gloves and a first aid kit in her backpack.

Virginia was involved in doubts but explains that she accepted the interviews to spread her message: the importance of young people taking the first aid course. A year later, Virginia accepted this hand in hand with Clarion -to whom he had given his first testimony- but ensures that he will not be exposed again. “As I had been criticized so much for the way I helped Fernando, I did a new cardiopulmonary resuscitation course and I added another one as a lifeguard. I told the specialists what I had experienced and how I had acted with Fernando and they told me that it had been perfect, which brought my soul back to my body. “

Weeks passed after the crime and Virginia decided to silence herself, have a more introspective attitude and try to resume her life as best she could. She was determined to start a law degree at the UBA in 2020, but three days after the virtual classes debut, she took a radical turn and enrolled at the UADE but to study audiovisual production. “As I would like to live abroad in the future, I sensed that the legal profession would retain me longer than I wanted.”

And suddenly that unexpected click found her on her axis, enjoying the study and finding acting work almost without trying. How? “When I was invited to some shows, while I was waiting to go on the air I was in awe of the exciting life behind the scenes. I couldn’t believe everything that happened there, it was another world, And to myself I was thinking of wanting to do something related to that activityThat’s why I started studying but I also got in touch with people in the middle. ”

Virginia made a 180 degree turn, changed the advocacy for audiovisual production and is making her first steps in acting, with small roles in two series.

Those contacts paid off and for a few months began to act as an extra, have qualified bowling and even small roles in “Sessions” and the second season of “Little Victory”, two of the very few series that are being produced in times of coronavirus. “The work is exhausting, twelve hours a day, but I am so grateful to be taking these first steps. I am discovering that I like to act, I love the atmosphere and I had a couple of encounters with China Suárez (protagonist of ‘Sesiones’), a charming girl, super supportive “.

Virginia does not hesitate that all this unexpected turn has its genesis on January 18, 2020. “Of course, all this revelation is from Fernando’s and the strange thing is that I began to feel terrible and I wondered how I was living a moment of well-being from all this. I got angry with myself, I cried, I was insulted because I had found something positive in the middle of the drama, with which I felt guilty, a bad person and it seemed unforgivable. I let my psychologist know and she told me that mine was a clear example of resilience. “

Virginia Pérez a year ago, in Villa Gesell, with her mother Flavia Antonelli. Photo: Fernando de la Orden

Walking steadily again, feeling convinced of this new life was giving her back the not-so-distant security that Virginia always had, however, the arrival of the first anniversary of the murder makes her stumble. “I can’t believe that it’s about to be a year, when I go back to that dreadful night, it seems to me that it was a few days ago. Everything is fresh, from the fight inside the bowling alley, where I was, to the continuation on the sidewalk”, review.

If this year served her at all, Virginia wonders, it is being able to confirm and ratify her correct attitude, which could have been another. “As one more curious of the many that there were at that moment, taking a picture and leaving as if nothing, but what was happening was not indifferent to me. And so many times I wondered if what I had done was enough because doubts tortured me, they didn’t let me sleep. I remember that I grabbed Fer’s hand, he wasn’t breathing, I took his pulse and I couldn’t tell if I felt him or if it was mine, I was nervous. “

When the ambulance arrived, which took about half an hour, they asked Virginia if she was a nurse, she said no and asked her to leave. “When I crossed Avenida 3 and saw that Fernando was lying, there was one of the friends who tried to assist him but he was screaming for someone who knew first aid. I was determined but the friend’s desperation encouraged me, “explains this Coghlan neighbor who lives with her mother, grandmother and sister.

Gaunt and exhausted, that’s how Virginia Pérez found herself two days after the murder of Fernando Báez Sosa in Villa Gesell. Photo: Fernando de la Orden

From that moment, Virginia not only began to be part of the news but also became involved and with the passage of time she followed with a magnifying glass each progress of the investigation and what the situation of the accused rugbiers was like. “The social pressure was tremendous and I think that and the insistence of the media led to those guys being quickly imprisoned. For me the ten are guilty or accomplices, because there they were all hitting or haranguing. I only ask that they have the punishment they deserve, because they never expressed repentance; what’s more, they tried to dirty another person (Pablo Ventura) without caring about anything. “

He regrets not having the opportunity to hug Graciela and Silvino, Fernando’s parents, but at least he could do it with Julieta Rossi, the girlfriend, who on January 21 sent a tweet to a then troubled Virginia. “I know what you did, one day I’ll thank you“And they met on February 18 in Congress, when the first month of the murder was completed.” I was extremely nervous, I didn’t know what to say to him, he had even written me a script so as not to screw up… We finally hugged and it didn’t take more. “

Everything I experienced was like a tsunami, Virginia grafics, who reflects: “He finished forming me as a person, I matured suddenly and it brought me a lot of side effects that I am trying to overcome“Summarizes the consequences of witnessing such an aberration.” I often wonder what would have happened to me if I didn’t go to Le Brique that night or if he hadn’t left the bowling alley. What would my relationship with the Fernando case be like? I have no answers, what I do know is that I will have Fernando in my retinas for life and I will always carry him in my heart. ”

