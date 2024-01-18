Einaudi Boys announced that the fiction book The girl who loved Miyazaki it will be available starting next year June 4th. Written by Silvia Casini, Raffaella Fenoglio And Francesco Pasquaformer authors of The Enchanted Kitchenthe novel tells the story of Sofiaa young woman who loves the master's works madly.

Here is a brief synopsis of the book:

Sofia he lives in Valvento, he is eighteen years old and has three big dreams: to learn Hayao Miyazakibecome a mangaka and meet the mysterious Pagot, author of the beautiful Miyazakian mural that appeared out of nowhere in the town. Between sushi and drawings, manga and anime, escapes from school, arguments at home and heartfelt sighs, Sofia will discover that love, Japan and Miyazaki are not such unattainable dreams.

We leave you now with a press release released by the publishing house in which you can find further details on the novel.

Silvia Casini, Raffaella Fenoglio, Francesco Pasqua Einaudi Boys | Storytelling Illustrations by Giulia Tomai On the occasion of Hayao Miyazaki's latest masterpiece, The boy and the heronEinaudi Ragazzi is focusing on a book with a magical flavor that will soon be released in bookstores (expected release 4 June 2024). Indeed, The girl who loved Miyazaki is among the most anticipated Einaudi Ragazzi titles of 2024. A book that showcases the love of art and tells how to make your dreams come true you must never stop believing in your talent.

A story dedicated to anime lovers but also to all fans of coming-of-age, love and friendship novels.

Authors Silvia Casini was project manager of the International Institute for Cinema and Audiovisual of Latin Countries. Subsequently, you began to collaborate with various film and TV production and distribution companies in the product placement sector. Over the years, you have written for various websites and newspapers. Raffaella Fenoglio is a children's writer, author of low glycemic index detox cookbooks and cookbooks. She is also a blogger of «Tre Civette sul Comò», she is part of the «Città che legge» committee of Bordighera and is a founding member of PENELOPE, a non-partisan association for gender equality. Francesco Pasqua, graduated in Entertainment Disciplines, is a writer and screenwriter. He wrote the screenplay Only a joke with Maurizio Crozza and was story editor of Copperman with Luca Argentero. All three writers are the bestselling authors The enchanted kitchen (Trenta editore), which after being released in an illustrated version (The illustrated enchanted kitchenTrenta editore), was published in Spain on 11 January (The enchanted cuisineDolmen Editorial). The illustrated enchanted kitchen it was also a source of inspiration for the exhibition Itadakimasu – Little Stories Hidden in the Kitchen of Anime (currently present at the Palazzo della Meridiana).

Source: Einaudi Boys