A UK girl who lost her job during the coronavirus pandemic began making a living making candles in the form of sex toys. Writes about this Daily Star.

A resident of Surrey, 25-year-old Em Newton decided to realize her idea when she thought about gifts for Christmas for loved ones, and later the hobby turned into a business.

To begin with, the girl had to order 10-15 toys from a sex shop, from which she then made molds for candles. According to her, the most difficult thing was to explain to the mother with whom she lives what is in the parcel that the courier brought her.

Relatives of Em Newton hoped that the hobby would come to naught, but now she has already sold about 500 indecent candles. The small business, which the British is engaged in in the kitchen of her parents’ house, began to generate income.

The girl said that her grandfather, a staunch Catholic, is still terrified of her granddaughter’s hobby and still does not want to talk about it. And the mother cannot forgive the situation when the puppy brought one of the intimate toys to the electrician who came to the house.

It takes Em Newton about an hour to make one candle, they come in six different colors, the most popular are pink and blue.

It takes an author about an hour to make each candle smaller, while the larger items take longer. “I think people just like them because they are sculpturally interesting forms. You can put them on the mantelpiece, the main thing is that the grandmother does not understand what it is, ”the girl joked.

Earlier, Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain awarded the Lovehoney sex toy brand with the royal emblem. The head of the British monarchy said that the company has experienced “continuous outstanding growth”, which is important for the development of the country’s domestic economy.