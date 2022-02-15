Licata, a newborn baby who has just come into the world hospitalized for a drug withdrawal crisis: the investigations

A tragic and terrible episode took place last weekend in Licata. A baby girl as soon as she came into the world she was hospitalized for a drug withdrawal crisis. Her condition at the moment appears to be serious but stable. For doctors, she shouldn’t be life threatening.

A heartbreaking story that soon made the rounds of the web. Furthermore, the Public Prosecutor of Palermo has decided to open a investigation file to understand what to do with the baby and her mother.

According to information released by the local media, the drama took place last weekend. Precisely in the small town of Licatain the province of Agrigento.

The mother unfortunately suffers from drug addiction. However, when the baby was born, the doctors realized that she was not well. She had strange symptoms and they soon became alarmed.

They decided to submit it to all analyses of the case and also to the examination of the urine. It is precisely from the results of these tests that the sad reality emerged. The little girl had ahigh concentration of cocaine and cannabinoids.

This is why the doctors immediately diagnosed her with one drug withdrawal attacks. Given her serious condition, they decided to transfer her together with her mother to the hospital in St. John of Godin Agrigento.

The investigations for the newborn hospitalized for withdrawal crisis

Obviously, the doctors quickly alerted the police, activating the protocol provided for these cases. The latter coordinated by the Prosecutor of Palermo, are now investigating on the tragic episode.

It is likely that the magistrates on duty, waiting for all to be concluded investigations appropriate, they can move away the little girl from her mother. There is the possibility that the child will be entrusted to one protected structure.

This case turns out to be very different from those recorded in recent months in the city of Palermo. Doctors have admitted so many overdosed children since they have ingested the drug found around in their homes.