Adama Diko, Mariam Diko’s widower, and her daughter Malika, in a park in Paris. BRUNO ARBESU

They were less than three miles from shore, out of fuel, but about to celebrate that they would arrive safely. Juan Manuel Cabrera, a fisherman from Tenerife, found them while fishing with his boat, notified Salvamento Marítimo and waited with them for the rescue. The photos that the fisherman took after the discovery show how some of the castaways smiled. In the midst of more than 40 people, on the side of the precarious boat, Mariam Cissoko, a 36-year-old Ivorian, could be seen staring in anguish at the camera. In his arms he had his daughter Malika, who was five years old on March 26. That rescue that they almost commemorate went wrong.

The Maritime Rescue ship did not take long to arrive and stuck to the side of the boat. The crew boarded Malika and five other children first, but when the women began to climb, impatience led the rest of the occupants to the rescuers’ side. They all wanted to save themselves at the same time and the boat capsized. More than 30 people fell into the water. Mariam, who could not swim, drowned before the girl’s eyes. Another woman and a man also died that day.

Mariam and Malika, in the middle of the boat, when their boat was found by the fisherman. Juan Manuel Cabrera

A few hours later, in Paris, Adama Diko, Mariam’s husband, dialed his wife’s number to congratulate the youngest of the four children they had in common. No one answered him, but he didn’t worry. He thought that the girl would have used up the battery playing with her mother’s cell phone. The news would reach him the next day, when he received a call from the police. The agents located him thanks to the testimony of a woman who was traveling with Mariam and who put them in contact with a friend who had stayed in Morocco and had the widower’s contact. Adama entered the state of shock, remember. He didn’t even know that his wife had left the Ivory Coast, that she was on her way to join him. “If I had known, I would have tried to stop him because I know how dangerous it is,” laments Adama, who jumped into the sea on a pneumatic boat from the Libyan coast when Malika was a baby. “My life had been in danger for a long time. But I don’t want to talk about it. This is Mariam’s story ”, ditch.

Father and daughter reunited

A month after the tragedy, Adama, 42, is still sick, but has managed to reunite with his little girl, whom he saw grow up by video call. The Childhood Unit of the Cabildo de Tenerife moved heaven and earth so that the girl, smiling and affectionate, would meet him as soon as possible. “You should not get lost in numbers, or in figures,” warns the deputy director of the Unit, Ana Elba. “The look had to be put on the girl, on her migratory project and on mobilizing everyone.” It was hard. It was the first such case and the system is designed for the living, not the dead and their babies. Mariam’s body, in fact, has not yet been buried.

The little girl arrived in Paris on April 16 without really knowing what had happened to her mother. “Malika saw the sea wash her away. She cries at night and asks to see her ”, says Adama. “I have explained to him that he has gone beyond, that he is not going to return, but he cannot understand it.” The girl now lives with her father in a social services apartment and has already started school.

Mariam Cissoko, the deceased Ivorian woman.

Malika and her mother’s secret journey begins a few months ago, it is not known exactly when. With them was also the eldest daughter of the couple, Yasmine, 16 years old. Mariam had decided to flee the house where she lived with her in-laws in Gagnoa, in south-central Ivory Coast, leaving behind her two other children, aged 9 and 13. For years, while her husband still lived with her, they both resisted cutting off their eldest daughter, but when he left and as Malika grew older, the family pressure to mutilate them both increased. In Côte d’Ivoire, genital cutting has been banned since 1998, but the custom still outweighs the law and 38% of women between the ages of 15 and 49 are mutilated, according to a UNICEF report. Mariam wasn’t about to go through this one more time. “Our first daughter bled to death after the split,” recalls Adama.

The father says that he never imagined that the three women in his family had embarked on a journey to meet him again. They spoke with some frequency, but he was not suspicious. Adama does not know if the three arrived together in Dakhla (Western Sahara), from where the boat started, or if Yasmine stayed hidden somewhere in the Ivory Coast. There are pieces in history that cannot be squared. Everything indicates that the eldest daughter did not board, at least, in that basket, but Adama has not heard from her again. “It worries me a lot because the most logical thing is that he would have called me,” he laments.

Mariam and Adama met more than 20 years ago and the widower speaks of his wife with devotion. And in the present. “I cannot explain all her wealth, she is an exceptional woman, a fighter, a combative woman, a very believer …”, he recalls. “She was a hairdresser and even though I sent her money from time to time, she never sat around waiting. I can find another woman to accompany me and help me with the children, but I will never fill the void left by her loss, ”she says.

Adama was afraid to tell this story. She is in an irregular situation in France, waiting to turn five years to try to process her papers, and she wants to request asylum for her daughter. “I don’t know if the report could harm the process, but in the end I wanted to pay this tribute to Mariam.”