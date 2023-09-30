Rome, the good news after 48 hours: the 15-year-old who disappeared while going to school has been found and is well

An incredible episode is what happened just a few days ago, in the city of Rome. A 15 years old left home to go to school and disappeared. Luckily after 48 long hours of despair, the good news, she was found safe and sound.

The parents waited for his for hours come back in, between anxiety and desperation. Now they had the chance to hug her again and in fact she has already returned to her home.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred in morning of Wednesday 27 September. Precisely in the neighborhood Tusculanwhich is located in the city of Rome.

The girl had one the day before discussion with dad. This is because during a trip with some of his companions to Monte Livata, he would not have answered nor to the calls or even to the messages from his parents.

As a result, during the discussion, the man for punishment he took away her smartphone and gave her a phone of older generation. Those where it is not possible to go on social media, but which is only useful to phone calls.

When she saw him, she replied: “I’d rather stay without it!” On the morning of the 27th, leaving for school, it is not never arrived to the institute.

The discovery of the missing 15-year-old

The father suffered reported the disappearance and the search began promptly. Some claimed to have seen her take the meter at about 7.30 of the morning.

The officers listened to her classmates and also her boyfriend who lives in the city of Parma. However, no one had his own news and those for his parents were hours of great anguish.

Finally, after 2 days, on the morning of Friday 29 September, the good news. The officers found the little girl who he hid at a friend’s house in the municipality of Salsomaggiore Terme and luckily he is fine. From what has emerged, it already is was able to return home from his family.