On March 22, 2010, Paulette Gebara, a four-year-old girl, disappeared from her own bed in Huixquilucan, State of Mexico. His mother had put him in his pajamas and kissed him goodnight. But the next morning, when she tried to wake her nanny for her to go to school, the girl was nowhere to be found.

Immediately, they searched the apartment, the building and even the pool of the condominium where Paulette lived with her parents, Mauricio Gebara and Lisette Farah, and her sister. But they could not find the whereabouts of the little girl. Nine days later she was found between the base of the bed and the mattress on which she had last been seen.

What is strange is that, when Paulette was missing, some media conducted interviews with relatives in the girl’s bed, so the authorities immediately pointed out that the culprit (or) would have to be members of her family or people close to her. .

Contradictions in the parents’ statements

In the days following the disappearance of Paulette Gebaraas reported by the Mexican media ‘Milenio’, the father declared that he knew where they would find her. However, he claimed that he needed certain guarantees to be able to give the information he claimed to have.

For her part, Lisette Farah began to blame her husband for being responsible for what had happened to their daughter. Paulette was a girl who had a motor disability condition, for which she required constant specialized care.

Exactly nine days after the girl’s absence was noticed, she was found between the mattress and the base of the bed, which gave rise to the authorities launching investigations against both parents and the nannies of the family, according to local media.

The case reached national interest, as updates appeared in most of the media and on social networks. Moreover, it escalated from being a local case to being investigated by the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico, headed by Alberto Bazbaz.

And although the country’s authorities took on the task of finding the culprit, currently, none of the family members were found to be responsible for what happened to Paulette and there is also no public clarity on the circumstances in which the girl died.

The cause of death

According to the minor’s autopsy reports, the reason for his death was suffocation due to obstruction of his airways and strong pressure on his trunk.

After the media interest in the case, Lisette Farah and Mauricio Gebara divorced and the custody of their first daughter remained in the hands of the mother.

Farah demanded that the judicial record of the investigationbecause he questioned the opinion given by the attorney, in which They declared his death accidental.



Twelve years have passed since then and now Mexico remembers this death with more fervor due to the constant inconsistencies in the investigation of the case that has moved the entire country: the disappearance and death of Debanhi Escobar.

Even some users of social networks have claimed that despite the years, still there are situations in which the authorities are incompetent both to find disappeared persons and to be transparent in the investigation processes.

