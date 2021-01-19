The girl pumped fillers into the lips of a beautician and complained about the terrible consequences of the procedure. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

25-year-old Briton Louise Smith said she decided to enlarge her lips because she felt insecure due to their small size. According to the client, despite the fact that during the procedure she almost fainted from pain, she was pleased with the result. It is noted that the appointment with a beautician cost 80 pounds sterling (eight thousand rubles).

An hour after the procedure, the victim’s lips were swollen. Smith did not attach any importance to this, as she was warned of possible swelling after the injections. However, after a few hours, lumps formed under the girl’s skin, and the lips themselves increased three times.

After the incident, the British tried to contact the beautician, but the latter blocked her number. In this regard, the woman published a series of posts on social networks, in which she called on the specialist to get in touch. Ultimately, the victim managed to get the money back for the procedure.

Smith went to another beautician, who advised her to seek treatment after a few months. She also recommended the heroine of the material to massage the lumps in her lips on her own in order to gradually get rid of them.

“The beautician explained that my lips hurt because a lot of filler was injected too deeply,” Smith explained and advised the girls to choose specialists carefully.

In December 2020, a beautician made lip plastics to a Russian woman and disfigured her. An anonymous client filed a lawsuit against Anastasia Boyarskaya. It is known that hyaluron rolled in the victim’s lips during the operation. In addition, she began to bleed.