Highlights: Girl went for a walk with boyfriend, bees attacked

Seeing a swarm of bees, a young man escaped from the spot, the woman injured

Traffic policemen deployed nearby rescued the girl from bees

Kanpur

In Gangabairaj, Kanpur, people come to enjoy amidst the solitude. Here a young lady came to hang out with her boyfriend. The two were walking together when suddenly a swarm of bees approached them. The young man hurriedly left the girl and escaped from there. Bees attacked the young woman. The girl started screaming. On hearing the girl’s voice, the traffic policemen stationed nearby rescued her.

Gangabaraj is a picnic spot located in Nawabganj Police Station area. This picnic spot is even more dangerous than it is beautiful to see. On one side, Ganga is flowing through the Ganga barrage, while on the other side there are also honeycomb on the barrage. Here, on Saturday, a young woman was walking with her friend on the Ganges barrage. The girl was coming towards the park on foot with a friend. Meanwhile, a swarm of bees came and surrounded the woman and the young man. During this time the boy somehow escaped after saving his life. At the same time, a young woman got caught in the middle of a herd of bees. Hundreds of bees clung to the face and throat of the woman. The woman kept pleading with the people to save herself.

People rescued the girl around

Several youths, including traffic soldiers, somehow saved the girl by tying a handkerchief over her mouth and covering her entire body. Bee bites caused swelling on the girl’s face.