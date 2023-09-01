Girl in Brazil falls into coma after sniffing hot peppers

In Brazil, a girl fell into a coma, became numb and still can’t walk after sniffing hot peppers. About it informs G1.

Tais Medeiros, 25, was admitted to the hospital in February. Before that, she was preparing dinner with her boyfriend, as his relatives were going to visit. In one of the dishes it was necessary to add pickled hot peppers, which are called goat. When the girl sniffed it, she developed a severe itching in her throat. Due to her deteriorating health, she was admitted to the hospital.

Doctors diagnosed Medeiros with cerebral edema and concluded that it was caused by an acute allergic reaction. The condition of the Brazilian was so severe that she fell into a coma for several days. The treatment continued until the summer, and on July 31 she was finally discharged. However, a few days later, Medeiros developed a fever and blood in her urine. The girl was hospitalized again. The next discharge date was August 10, but on that day she suffered from bronchospasm.

Now doctors cannot say when Medeiros will be able to go home. The girl is unable to speak and move independently. Doctors fear she may never fully recover.

Earlier it was reported that in the UK, parents had to put locks on the refrigerator due to a rare illness of their daughter. Iona Ould, 15, suffers from Prader-Willi syndrome.