Blogger Dillon decided to get a crescent moon tattoo and ended up with a banana pattern on her neck

Blogger Cassandra Dillon showed an unsuccessful tattoo, which she left after going to the salon. The corresponding video appeared in her TikTok-account.

The girl decided to turn to a specialist to get a tattoo with the image of a crescent moon. At the beginning of the video, she showed off a drawing of an incomplete moon, which she wanted to stuff around her neck. In the following frames, Dillon showed the result of the work done. According to her, it was a pattern in the form of a black uneven line with curved ends. “I just wanted a cute moon, but I got some kind of banana on my skin, and now I live with it,” the girl complained.

Viewers also did not appreciate the quality of the picture and supported the influencer in the comments under the post. “At least it’s not the worst that could be,” “You can cover her with hair,” “I don’t like your tattoo,” they wrote.

Earlier in January, a blogger with the nickname @nohun_ from the UK showed a tattoo on his forehead and confused viewers with his appearance. The influencer showed off a barbed wire pattern that ran along the hairline on his head. Viewers appreciated the transformation of the blogger in the comments, initially thinking that he was demonstrating the process of treating baldness.