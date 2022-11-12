In this newspaper it is customary to write Ukraine by ukrainian and, therefore, I want to sing here a ukrainian for one Ukraine five years old. Deep blue eyes and blond hair, sky and wheat, the flag of her country and five years old. Her name is Yeva, now Eva in the kindergarten she attended until two days ago, every day she learns new words in Spanish and therefore, she is the best translator for her mother Mariana who only speaks Ukrainian, very little English and not a few paragraphs translated by the mobile phone in pauses of silence that spread reality.

Mariana cleans from the Pérgamo bookstore since the oldest book store in Madrid reopened its doors to the happiness of not a few readers, dead authors and active ghosts and the books themselves that wake up every day dusted, lined up and in clean rows on a Decades-old apartment in the middle of a cherry wood forest that Mariana polishes as a cabinetmaker. Often in the past few months there have been a few days when the mother doesn’t have time to take Yeva to school and the girl Ukraine sits down to read the girls’ books, the illustrations popping out of the colorful pages and the textures of words that he memorizes until he runs out and hugs the first bookseller who walks through the front door.

Yeva greets and hugs goodbye. She laughs at her own occurrences and not so much at the occurrences of others; He has in his eyes the silent testimony of so many things that he does not understand and that already mark the pages of his life forever: the grandparents who stayed in the Ukraine in a town that no longer exists, the father who is already distant or distanced from his mother who fights at this very moment with an automatic rifle from the icy shelter of a trench… and the hymns in the background, the flags of yesteryear, the beasts with the letter Z that does not exist in the Cyrillic alphabet and the fucking unforgivable face of Vladimir Putin. Tell me from your precarious palace in what is now CDMX if the helplessness of a five-year-old girl justifies your convoluted defense of an invasion… and tell me if we are really still interested in the costly advances of the improvised Ukrainian troops who millimetrically try to recover their yellow territory and blues.

Yeva arrived in Madrid nine months ago and with her mother was registered as a war refugee. Tell me if the work of welcoming, hospitality and calm that thousands of Europeans and Spaniards in particular have offered quietly and selflessly for so much shipwreck and pain is not admirable and praiseworthy. The girl and her mother looked for a room to rent on a planet called Móstoles, so far from the heart of Madrid that it could well seem like the Port of Veracruz for a 1937 ship… and yesterday they were evicted by a bunch of circumstances that only provokes courage and silence. : his mother’s brother, injured in the skull at the job he got as a bricklayer in the outskirts of Madrid, stopped paying the rent of a small apartment populated by Ukrainian clothes, snow boots, girl’s gloves and a film coat almost frayed by the crossings The owner of the apartment called for eviction due to a debt that was multiplying every month and even hinted at asking for a bite of euros to deliver the 15 or 20 plastic bags where a desperate mother and a smiling girl keep their lives adrift… They stayed for now without a house, but not without a bookstore.

Under the shelves and in the house of the booksellers their clothes and little shoes have been piled up. It won’t be many days before the archangels of Pergamon find a new home for the Ukraine girl and her mother, in a world on the verge of being distracted from all weather by the Soccer World Cup and in a forest where not a few writers and authors they have left in ink the hopes of redemption, the testimonies of tragedies, the misfortunes of chance or hate, between pages of translatable paragraphs and giggles of the girl who looks at the world as an immense puzzle that one day will be narrated by herself with pride and gratitude, with the growing awareness that transpires in her eyes, at the flight of a tail of blond hair, wise knowing that almost everything is fixed with a hug.