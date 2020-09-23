A girl from the English city of Bristol turned herself into a living Barbie doll with a tenth breast size and got rich selling vulgar pictures. This is reported by the Daily Star tabloid.

25-year-old Jade Line said that at the age of 18 she spent 8 thousand pounds (780 thousand rubles) to increase the first breast size to the tenth. The British woman is convinced that her expenses have paid off long ago, since now her unusual appearance helps her earn money.

Related materials This is to the doctor From Barbie to Pamela Anderson: whose appearance plastic fans dream of From the world of barbie For some people, playing with dolls is not enough. They become them

Line created a page on the paid social network OnlyFans. A monthly subscription to an account where her candid photos are posted costs about £ 15 (1.5 thousand rubles).

“Barbie is my main idol! I think she has the perfect look! ” – says the British woman, who has the inscription “Barbie” on her arm. To look like a doll, she regularly enlarges her lips and also maintains a fake tan.

Netizens react to Line’s appearance in different ways. Some watch her with admiration and compliment, while others call her a clown and write that she looks twice her age. The British claims that she tries to respond only to positive comments.

“Evil comments can never hurt me. Moreover, recently they write to me cute words rather than rude ones. There is nothing that can offend me, ”she stressed.

Earlier it was reported that a former nurse from Australia made a fortune selling erotic pictures. She had breast augmentation five times, inserted implants in her buttocks, reshaped her nose, installed veneers, and injected Botox. 31-year-old Australian calls herself a limited and improved version of the Barbie doll.