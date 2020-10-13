In the US state of Texas, a girl tried to kidnap an unborn child by cutting it out of the body of her pregnant girlfriend, and killed the latter. The child was also not saved, writes The Sun.

It is noted that the 22-year-old American woman was eight months pregnant. The deceased daughter was to become the second child in the family.

After the malefactor kidnapped the girl’s baby, she took him to the hospital. However, doctors could not save the life of the newborn. The woman herself was detained in another state. “Our beautiful daughter Reagan Hancock and her precious unborn baby girl Braxlinn were killed yesterday by Satan in the flesh,” wrote the mother of the deceased, Jessica Brooks, on her page.

In September, it was reported that a man tried to kidnap a child from a visitor to a cafe, but was detained by an eyewitness. The 24-year-old attacker jumped over the railing on the cafe terrace and grabbed the baby by the neck. A visitor passing by immediately knocked him to the floor.