The blogger compared the size grid of popular brands of trousers and was outraged by the difference between them on the network. The post posted on social networks drew the attention of The Sun journalists.

21-year-old Sophie Shakeshaft posted a video showing how 12 sizes (40 EU) items bought in different stores fit on her. The girl tried on the products of the following brands: Topshop, ASOS, Pretty Little Thing and Boohoo.

It turned out that the purple joggers from online retailer Asos fit her perfectly, while the Boohoo jeans were too big at the waist. The leather trousers from Topshop, on the other hand, were too tight: Sheikschaft could not fasten them at the waist.

The Pretty Little Thing skinny jeans fit the blogger’s figure well, and the black pair of the Asos brand turned out to be great for her: in the posted footage, the woman showed how the trousers fell off her. “Don’t judge your figure based on size!” – concluded Sheikschaft at the end of the video.

The blogger’s publication went viral and received more than 350 thousand views. Users thanked her in the comments and noted that this video is worth watching for many girls. “Thank you, I feel better!”, “I needed to see this, now I will buy the size that really suits me. Usually I started to panic because the pants of my usual size are not buttoned “,” For this reason, I hate buying jeans, “- wrote the users.

In July, a customer was outraged by the difference in the size of clothing from the mass market. Rebecca showed how she was wearing size 12 (40 EU) Zara jeans and size 8 (36 EU) pants from Asos. It turned out that the latter suited her better than the large pair from Zara, which turned out to be too narrow.