A netizen with the nickname @jooooooools tried on her mother’s school outfits and delighted the audience. The corresponding video appeared in her TikTok-account.

At first, on the posted frames, the girl appeared in a fitted burgundy mini-dress with white lace trim and a belt on her back. She also wore a short green dress with buttons and blue and white with puffed sleeves.

In addition, wide knee-length shorts and a tight-fitting button-down sweater, as well as a crop top tied at the chest in combination with high-waisted jeans, were among the wardrobe items. “I’m wearing my mom’s clothes from the 70s. She wore it in high school,” explained the author of the video.

Users rated the outfits in the comments. “Your mom definitely had a sense of style,” “I love all things,” “This is literally my dream wardrobe,” they noted.

