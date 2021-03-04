The girl tried on things from a package delivered from the online store of the popular brand Boohoo, and became covered with an allergic rash. The corresponding story is published by The Sun.

Sophie Gorringe, 19, is reported to have entered, won, and received various garments for the brand. Having received the prize, the heroine of the material unpacked it and began to try on new things. On the night of the same day, she woke up with itching in her arms and legs.

The next morning, the student discovered red spots and blisters on her limbs. According to the client, she rarely bought clothes at Boohoo and did not expect that after wearing the clothes of this brand, she would develop an allergic reaction. “I try my best not to scratch my skin, but sometimes I have to do it because the itch bothers me,” she shared.

The girl immediately turned to her therapist for advice. The specialist recommended antihistamines to her and asked her to call her again if her skin began to deteriorate.

Gorringe said she also contacted the brand to sort out the situation, but the brand only offered her a refund if she returned the item. “No client should do business with them. I am really disappointed because they ignore the problem, and it seems to me that they did not even look at the photos and videos that I sent them, ”said the victim.

She added that she came across negative reviews online, which said that the parcels of the brand were contaminated or that people found marriage there, but “the brand does not take it seriously.”

Journalists from the publication turned to Boohoo for comment.

In February, a customer found a spider in a package containing an item she had ordered from the popular Boohoo brand’s online store. In the footage published on TikTok, a user named Frank showed clothes packed in a transparent bag on which a large spider was crawling. In the signature, the girl turned to the online store, saying that they should take their “employee” back, otherwise she would start charging him rent for living in her house.