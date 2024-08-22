Porn model starts leaving her worn-out panties in shops and cafes

A British porn model has taken to taking off her panties in public places and leaving them in shops and restaurants. About this writes Daily Star.

OnlyFans model Chloe Lopez makes videos of herself leaving her worn underwear in unexpected places. She has previously hidden her panties under a pillow at a furniture store, in the pocket of her new jacket at a clothing store, in a vending machine, and at a gas station.

In the latest video, which she titled “Leaving a tip,” Lopez is seen drinking coffee at a cafe table, then stands up, takes off her panties, and places them on the table for the waiter. “Great coffee, I’m leaving a donation,” Lopez says before taking off her underwear.

The girl’s behavior outraged some of her commentators. It is also reported that the supermarket chain Mercadona is considering filing a lawsuit.

Lopez has 188,000 followers on social media.

