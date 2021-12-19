A blogger from New York named Lauren Ladosier said that she forbade guests to bring children to her upcoming wedding. The girl posted the corresponding rule on the website dedicated to the event. The video posted in TikTok in mid-November, the edition drew attention BuzzFeed… In the comments to the video, viewers argued about the appropriateness of such a recommendation for guests.

Ladosier revealed that she will be celebrating a wedding with her partner in August 2022. The blogger clarified that she posts all the information about the rules for the wedding ceremony on a separate website. She also showed a screenshot of the rule regarding children at a wedding. “Although we love your little ones, this is an adult-only event, not including our ring wearer!” – indicated on the website. Tiktokersha added that the decision not to invite children to the wedding was made jointly with her family.

Ladosier’s video has garnered over a million views. In the comments, users began to discuss her rule for a wedding. Some viewers felt that they would not like the event without the children. “Personally, I would not like to go to a wedding without children. As for me, they are the soul of the party “,” There will be no children? The wedding will be strange, “- said the commentators. Other TikTok users noted that guests who have children may have difficulty with this rule. “Will you pay for the nannies’ work?” – asked the spectator.

Many users, on the other hand, thought that banning the blogger for guests was a good idea. “Children ruin weddings,” wrote a TikTok user. “People in the comments got angry and upset about this rule. But this is not your wedding, ”one more spectator turned to the critics of the tiktoker.

