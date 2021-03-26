A resident of the American state of Nebraska showed facial hair and talked about relationships with men. A related story appeared on the Daily Mail.

According to the material, the beard and mustache of 27-year-old Clyde Warren (Klyde Warren) began to appear as early as 15 years of age. The girl accepted her appearance and completely gave up shaving. “My mother didn’t like it, she told me to get rid of my hair, but I didn’t care. I was just working on my self-esteem. It’s okay to be different from others. I’m comfortable in my body. If the universe wanted me to be like this, then so be it, ”explained the American.

According to the publication, the described phenomenon is called hirsutism – a pathology characterized by male-pattern hair growth in women. The deviation is expressed in excessive hair on the face (mustache and beard), body, arms and legs.

According to the heroine of the material, many people do not understand her love for her facial hair. “I get a lot of sidelong glances on the street. On dating sites, they often write to me how disgusting and disgusting I look. But it doesn’t upset me. I had guys who really loved me and my beard, ”she said.

In February, the woman stopped shaving her mustache to spite men and shared her impressions. Dane Eldina Jaganjac (Eldina Jaganjac) said that she was disappointed in the generally accepted standards of beauty and no longer wants to meet them. According to Eldina, she especially did not like the fact that women should spend more time than men on removing body hair.