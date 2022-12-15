TikTok blogger theirmama7 showed off veneers after a visit to the dentist

A blogger with the nickname @theirmama7 showed her teeth after a visit to the dentist with the phrase “my bad experience.” The corresponding video appeared in her TikTok-account.

On the posted frames, the girl appeared in a scarf and with piercings in her cheeks, lip and nose, looking at the camera. She opened her mouth and photographed even rows of white teeth. Then the user took her fingers on the fangs on the upper jaw and removed the veneers from them, demonstrating the fallen off microprostheses from different angles.

At the same time, the influencer noted that she specially went to Turkey for this dental service, and urged viewers not to follow her example. “It’s time to share my bad experience. Please don’t go to Turkey to get your teeth done,” she said.

