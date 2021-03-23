The girl shared a life hack for a visual increase in small breasts and surprised netizens. The corresponding video appeared in TikTok…

The user under the nickname talia.yam appeared in the frame in a yellow crop top with a cleavage. First, she showed what her breasts look like without a bra. Then the girl tried on a push-up bra and noted that “the difference is visible, but not much.” After that, the heroine of the video showed how her body looks like with an invisible bra, which is attached to the chest with a sticky inner layer. “Almost nothing has changed with him,” she said.

The girl combined both bras and clearly showed how voluminous her breasts began to look. She urged subscribers to purchase an invisible bra and, if necessary, use this method.

The post went viral with over 6.5 million views and 1.2 million likes. Social network users thanked the heroine of the video in the comments. “Looks amazing and very natural!”, “I just would like to know who invented this in order to present a medal to this person”, “The method works! Thank!” – they wrote.

In December, a woman showed another way to visually enlarge small breasts. TikTok user Yasmeen advised subscribers to wear turtlenecks, rather than long sleeves with a cleavage, to draw attention from the bust to the face. Jackets with chest pockets can also help with this, she said.