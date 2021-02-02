The girl revealed the differences between the female and male bedside tables, showing a photo from her own bedroom. Twitter user hannystyles69 showed how she and her lover organized the space by the bed. The pictures made the users laugh, and the post went viral, gaining more than 600 thousand likes in one day.

The publication of the American shows two sides of the bed. On its side is a white bedside table with neatly arranged flowers, a frame with a quote from a song by rapper Drake, as well as an electronic clock, cream, a candle, and a book about US Supreme Justice Ruth Ginsburg.

At the same time, there was practically nothing on the lover’s side – a bottle of water, a baseball bat and an unknown bottle were on the floor. According to the girl, he keeps the bat by the bed not only and not so much because of fears that someone might try to get into the house. “In fact, it is needed to turn off the light so that he does not have to get out of bed,” – explained the author of the post.

In the comments, many were surprised and amused by how different the decisions of men and women on the design of the bedside area of ​​the bedroom were. Some have published their photos, provingthat such differences are common. Men published photographs from the bedroom, confirming that keeping a bat or weapon by the bed is a popular solution.

