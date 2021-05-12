The girl saw a chance to get rich in the voluntary humiliation of men on the Internet and quit her job in the office. The corresponding story is published by the Daily Star.

New Yorker Mistress Marley decided to radically change her occupation in order to earn many times more. So, she became a financial dominantrix (short “find”) – this is one of the fetishes of BDSM, which consists in the fact that a submissive man pays money to a dominant woman for humiliation, blackmail or control on her part.

The 27-year-old heroine of the material conducts similar sessions online. Calling up with men on video, the dominantrix appears in front of them in revealing latex suits and corsets. “During my virtual sessions, clients love to be verbally humiliated. For example, “you are such a failure that you never get the opportunity to see me in person or talk to me,” she explained.

According to the material, Marley once posted on the Internet roller, in the footage of which she, dressed in a black corset top and yellow trousers with a snake print, held a chain in her hand and walked a middle-aged man on the street. Later, the girl noted that it was one of her clients, who paid her a large sum to “control him.” “This was the first time I committed public humiliation on such a scale,” commented the dominantrix.

According to the American, other clients enjoy being blackmailed by declassifying their personal data. “They voluntarily send me their photo IDs, home addresses and incriminating photos of them and ask me to threaten to post it on my pages on social networks,” added the heroine of the material.

On her social media, Marley often shows off the gifts she received from her clients, in all fairness, luxury brand bags, fully paid travel, or wads of money.

For those interested in such activities, the girl advised to study various BDSM communities and specially drawn up protocols on consent and safety.

In September, the woman got rich selling her dirty pictures and quit her office job. Model Olivia Blanco told reporters that she hated going to the office and decided to register on the OnlyFans social network, whose subscribers get access to content for a fee. According to her, now, working as a model, she receives about $ 100 thousand every month.