The girl shared the horrors of being a design assistant and rose to fame on social media. The videos posted on her TikTok account were noticed in the Daily Mail.

Briton Fionnuala Ellen (Fionnuala Ellen) published a video in which she talked about the peculiarities of the work of a personal assistant of the fashion designer, whose name she did not disclose. According to her, the man forced her to “plow like a horse” 24 hours a day. “I always had my phone on, because I was terribly afraid to miss his call,” added the worker.

For example, the designer made Ellen buy and bring him sleeping pills at 11 o’clock in the morning, despite the fact that she was out with friends at that time. In addition, he called her more than once at 3-4 in the morning with a request to order a taxi for him. “Once he threw a stapler at me because of a bad mood,” the blogger complained.

In addition, Ellen remembered another obscene demand from her boss. According to her, during the trips she independently collected the man’s suitcase, but once he had to do it himself, and he forgot to take his underwear with him. The fashion designer called the assistant and in a panic told her about it.

According to the material, the girl found several shops on the territory of the airport and offered him to buy a new pair. However, an anonymous employer rejected her offer, in connection with which the assistant had to buy a certain model of underwear from Selfridges supermarket for 70 pounds (seven thousand rubles) and bring things to the airport.

“I yelled at the guards at the airport to go through and give him his underpants. I looked like crazy, ”said Ellen and added that after the designer arrived from a business trip, it turned out that he had never put on packed underwear.

The British post went viral and received more than two million views. Users compared her work to the film “The Devil Wears Prada”, in which the heroine of the actress Meryl Streep Miranda Priestley also mocked her assistant.

