The Independent: CCTV cameras helped tiktoker to expose the betrayal of her boyfriend

TikTok user Kayla Gardner exposed her boyfriend cheating on her with another girl. She was helped by broadcast from CCTV cameras, writes The Independent.

The Tiktoker revealed the infidelity while vacationing on a cruise ship with her partner and friends. She was in her cabin with a friend watching TV while her boyfriend went out to get some food. Scrolling through the channels, Gardner came across broadcasts from CCTV cameras installed in different parts of the ship. Suddenly, her boyfriend appeared on the screen. The man flirted with an unfamiliar girl, hugged her, and then exchanged numbers with her.

Girlfriends screamed in shock, took out their phones and began to film what was happening on the screen. Several videos filmed then, which Gardner posted on TikTok, scored several million views.

Many users wanted to know what happened next and asked the girl to post a sequel. “How dare you leave us in such a state of tension? This is illegal,” someone joked in one of the comments.

Other users questioned the authenticity of what happened and suggested that Gardner invented everything for the sake of popularity on the social network.

It was previously reported that 31-year-old TikTok user Jess O’Connor caught her lover cheating with her stepmother because she saw his handprints on a dusty table. After the incident, the tiktoker broke off relations with her partner, and her father divorced her stepmother.