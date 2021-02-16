A psychology student revealed a proven way to fall asleep in five minutes. Her recommendation appeared in TikTok-account @psychologee.

In the video, which has collected over four million views, the girl shared the recommendation of the professor of psychology. According to her, thanks to his advice, she got rid of insomnia. She explained that before going to bed, you need to mentally list unrelated words, for example, put potatoes and a violin in one row.

“The more random the better,” she assured.

The clip with the story, which was commented by thousands of users, made the author famous. “The harder you try to sleep, the harder it is for you to do it, so if you focus on random things, you can fall asleep faster,” agreed one of the users.

Other users have confirmed that the professor’s advice posted by @psychologee works. “I tried it after watching the video, it helped me,” they wrote.

