Australian Rosie did not wash her hair for two years after moving from the city and shared her experience

A netizen with the nickname @vegesis from Australia refused to wash her hair for two years and shared her experience. Corresponding publication on her page in TikTok.

Rosie, 23, said she moved from the city to the village. According to her, during this period she never used shampoo and conditioner in the process of washing her hair. “I haven’t washed my hair with anything but water for two years. I can wear my hair loose or collected – this is not a problem for me, ”the girl explained and noted that her scalp now controls the production of fat itself.

The video got 85.3 thousand views. The audience was surprised by Rosie’s story, which they began to write about in the comments under the video. “So you just wash your hair? How does it cleanse the scalp? It’s too weird”, “I bet your hair stinks”, “I wouldn’t be proud of that,” they said.

In February, a blogger (name and surname unknown) washed her hair for the first time in a year and a half and lost part of her hair. At first, in the published video, it was clear that the girl’s curls looked dirty, and dandruff was noticeable on the scalp. Then the girl showed a bunch of fallen hair after washing them.