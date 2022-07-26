The girl was given an order at McDonald’s with an egg instead of nuggets and a burger without a cutlet

A TikTok user named jessicagardner585 was given a strange order at McDonald’s: instead of nuggets, she received an egg, and a burger was one ingredient. On the video with an unusual order, which made many viewers laugh, drew attention edition of the Daily Dot.

The girl said that she decided to look at McDonald’s before work. There she ordered a burger and some chicken nuggets. However, the order that she was given in the restaurant unpleasantly surprised the user: there were no cutlets in the burgers, and instead of nuggets, there was a fried egg in the box

“It’s an egg! Why is the egg here? Breakfast ended two hours ago. I just wanted to grab a bite to eat before I go to work,” the girl said, holding up a container of egg nuggets.

The video went viral and got 1.7 million views. Video with a strange order made users laugh. In the comments, many users joked about the order. “They really undercooked the chicken,” wrote one of them. “Honestly, just call … at work they will understand. There is no point in trying to do at least something during the day, ”added another.

Users also recalled their own strange orders at McDonald’s. So, according to one of the users, he once ordered nuggets, but received a container full of pickles. Commentators also speculated that it was a vegetarian order, and the egg was meant to replace the patty in the burger.

Earlier, a Reddit user told how he made an order at McDonald’s and found an unexpected note in it. According to the user, in the message, its author made a marriage proposal to a loved one.