User Reddit with the nickname Old_Ganache_2093 shared on the portal a story about how she received a message from a stranger on a social network, learned from her the unpleasant truth about her boyfriend and took revenge on him. In the comments, many users supported the author of the post and approved of her action.

The girl noted that she and her boyfriend had been dating for more than five years. They moved to live in another country together, and in addition, during a difficult time for the guy, she supported him financially, helped with training and getting a job.

About six months ago, the girl received a message on a social network from a stranger who introduced herself as her boyfriend’s girlfriend living in the country from which they left. She told the author of the post that she wanted to throw an online party for her boyfriend on the occasion of his birthday. “Apparently, he told her that I was his close friend, so she decided to invite me too. (…) I continued to talk with her as if nothing had happened in order to collect as much information as possible. It turned out that she and my boyfriend had been dating for eight years (of which he dated both of us for 5.5 years) and set a wedding date,” the girl explained.

The heroine of the story told her boyfriend about what happened, and he confirmed the words of the other girl. “He said that he had no choice but not to leave that girl because he met her first,” the author added. For several days after this conversation, the narrator collected evidence that she and the guy were dating, and then sent it to the second girl.

After this, the bride canceled the wedding. According to the narrator, her ex-boyfriend then demanded that she return the funds that he spent on preparing for the wedding, but she refused and broke off all contact with him.

“It’s not your fault that he’s a cheater. I don’t know what he was thinking about when he was in a relationship with his future wife and girlfriend on the side,” “All this is his fault and his responsibility. You don’t owe him anything,” “The betrayal and deception of your ex-boyfriend are unacceptable, and you are not responsible for the consequences of his actions,” they answered the author of the post in the comments.

Previously, the man admitted on Reddit that he asked his wife to date other people and faced a sudden consequence of this. He stated that he wants to return to monogamous relationships.