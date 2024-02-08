User Reddit told the portal that she received an unpleasant gift from her foreign boyfriend, in which she saw a hint of criticism of her appearance, and was upset. Many commentators advised her to think about breaking up with her young man.

According to the 22-year-old girl, her lover gave her diet pills for her birthday. “I never asked him to give me any weight loss supplements or anything like that. I'm not fat and I'm not obese, I'm just not supermodel thin. “I’m an ordinary, normal woman,” the author of the post explained.

The narrator added that she pretended that the gift made her happy, but in reality the gift made her feel very insecure. “It feels like he called me fat,” she complained.

The girl suggested that her boyfriend could have given her diet pills, since in his home country – South Korea – such gifts can be considered the norm. In conclusion, the narrator asked Reddit users if she should tell the young man about her experiences.

“This is not a gift that is appropriate to give to your partner. You have every right to tell him that this hurt you.” “This is a highly inappropriate, humiliating and rude gift. Tell him about your feelings and pay attention to how he reacts,” commentators advised the girl. Many also felt that she should break up with her boyfriend. “If he is dissatisfied with the way you look, then you shouldn’t continue the relationship with him,” “You deserve better,” site users addressed her.

