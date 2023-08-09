user Reddit with the nickname Holl3yween shared a story about how, while studying in high school, she mocked a girl with whom she had a very bad relationship. According to the narrator, because of this prank, her unpleasant acquaintance was left without eyelashes until the end of the year.

The author of the post remembered that the girl who became the object of her joke treated her badly and was sometimes even angry towards her. One day she turned to the heroine of the story and asked how her sister, who naturally had long and lush eyelashes, looked after them.

“I said: “You know, they say that if you shave your legs, then the hair on them will grow thicker and longer? So, she just pulled them out. And they grew back. Thick, long and lush,” the narrator answered her.

As a result, the girl followed the advice she received from the heroine of the story and spent the rest of the school year without eyelashes. “I don’t feel guilty,” the narrator concluded.

In the comments, many drew attention to the fact that the girl who was played with was probably very hurt when she pulled out her eyelashes. “What a high pain threshold this girl has!”, “I tried to snatch one out of curiosity. I screamed in pain for five minutes,” users wrote.

