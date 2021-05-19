The blogger decided to find out which of the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family she resembles the most, and was surprised at the result. The corresponding video appeared in her TikTok-account.

On the footage posted on the network, a user with the nickname @ rahavi.s used a special filter, which is able to determine the other person who is most similar to a particular user. To do this, you need to upload a snapshot into the application, which captures several faces. After that, the program will independently show which of the people in the photo the user looks like the most.

So, the girl uploaded a snapshot of the Kardashian-Jenner family and filmed the result of the transformation. The app determined that the boger girl is most similar to the ex-husband of entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, rapper Kanye West. “Life is not fair,” she signed the post, which received 655.5 thousand views and 65.7 thousand likes.

The users were pleased with the video, and they began to joke at the girl in the comments. “This is too funny”, “You really look a lot like him!”, “I almost choked with laughter!”, “You really are like twins!”, “Read something to us!” – they wrote.

Earlier in May, the girl became famous on the Internet due to the external resemblance to the entrepreneur and TV star Kylie Jenner. TikTok user @ 25o.clock regularly shows off stylish outfits on her page, and also posts makeup tutorials. In the new video, the heroine of the material showed a new styling: first, the girl appeared in the frame with her head down, and then she shook her hair several times, giving her hair volume. Finally, she showed her face in a new way. In the comments, netizens began comparing the girl to Kylie Jenner because of similar facial features: full lips, cheekbones and eyebrows.