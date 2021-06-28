A TikTok user ordered a cocktail dress from an online store and showed subscribers the item that the courier brought to her as a result. On her video in the social network drew attention to The Sun.

User mckenziesanderson posted a video opening a sexy outfit from a Pretty Little Thing promotional photo: it looked like a black, slinky satin mini dress.

Next, Anderson showed how the described thing sits on her figure during fitting. The footage shows that in reality the style of the dress does not correspond to that stated on the website. The dress turned out to be too loose and long for the girl’s proportions. “And yes, I have exactly the right size. Pretty Little Thing, give me my money back, ”the blogger demanded in the description of the post, which went viral and received over seven million views.

Anderson’s subscribers supported her in the comments under the video and compared the new thing with a garbage bag. “I ordered the same dress in green, it fits just as badly!”, “Take off this garbage bag, they have to return the full amount to you”, “It’s a shame, but, unfortunately, this is a common situation for the brand”, “Garbage bag. You cannot name it otherwise, ”they wrote.

In January, shoppers compared the design of another fashion brand to a trash bag and ridiculed it online. This is a black polyester shirt dress from the NU brand. A voluminous piece of midi length is completely covered with patterns, and also decorated with breast pockets. Its original cost was 485 pounds (48,774 rubles).