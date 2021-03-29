The girl was naked in front of a video surveillance camera in the Moscow metro. Video footage of the incident posted Telegram-channel “RTA and PE Moscow and MO”.

The footage posted online shows an unknown woman in a black raincoat, boots, a scarf and dark glasses moving along an empty platform, then coming closer to the camera and opening her outerwear, showing her underwear.

It is specified that the incident took place at about midnight on Saturday, March 27, at the Kotelniki station. “The people are going crazy,” says the signature to the post. Other details of the incident are not given.

On March 20, a Red Army soldier was seen walking along the tracks in the Moscow metro. A man in a Budenovka and a Red Army uniform walked along the rails, with a backpack over his shoulders and a telephone in his hands. The offender was detained by the police, his further fate is unknown.

Even more interesting in our “Classmates”… Subscribe!