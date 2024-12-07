lnés Rodríguez She is 25 years old, has cerebral palsy and until a few months ago the program signed her The Intermission from La Sexta earned his living as a speech therapist. She is successful on social networks, especially on TikTok, where she is known as @inusu_al. Now, she says in an interview that she is “the girl on TV who makes disability visible“.

To this woman, who has nearly 100,000 followers on TikTok and who exceeded four million views with a video about her life in which she regrets that people call her a “champion” for having a disability, she doesn’t like “that nonsense about whether we are champions or heroes.” “We are precarious, but like everyone else. I seek normalization and pedagogy from my own experience. I want to normalize our lives“, sentence.

On the occasion of the International and European Day of People with Disabilities, he sent a strong message to politicians about the situation of this group. “They say things that then they don’t comply. They are always very nice, but I want to see results. I ask for political will and also that the laws for people with disabilities be made by professionals, people who have worked or work with us, who are the ones who know, the ones who are at the forefront, because then they put in place something that is on paper. very good, but putting them into practice is not easy,” he explained.

Because “there are still many things to change” in Spain to improve the quality of life of people with disabilities. “There are many factors that condition our lives. Everything is linked. It is not just one thing, We must fight for a society accessible to allwhether you have a disability or not. But I think an important focus is universal accessibility that benefits us all, whether you have a disability or not.”

In this sense, he stressed that cities “are not adapted” to people with reduced mobility and that, even if “you try very hard”, one’s capacity “is what it is”.

Demanding voice

This Tenerife woman who resides in Madrid in a shared apartment he asserts that She doesn’t like being called “the voice of disability.” because now “it appears” on a program with a large audience. “I am another voice, a protesting voice. What I do has a very great responsibility. My goal is to change things a little, but I’m not the only one. I tell my moves and some will like what I say better and will share it and others will not like what I think. “That’s life,” he summarized.

For her, participating in The Intermediate is “a wonderful experience because the team is amazing“. “The first day I went to the interview with Wyoming I was a little nervous, although I knew them all because at home we have always watched the program. I really admire Thais Villas. They are all great. When they told me that I could go every week, it was a huge joy,” he said.

The bad thing is that now she is so in demand, she has so many commitments, that it is difficult for her to attend her cathodic appointment. “I give talks in companies, in official centers, where they call me so that people see that people with disabilities we have many capabilities“.

And although she is delighted with her new role as a disability communicator, she confesses that, sometimes, she misses her profession, speech therapy. “I feel that everything that is happening to me now is an opportunity because I can claim more meanswork for people with disabilities. I want to achieve many things and I will always be a speech therapist. I can come back at any time.”

Finally, it celebrates the modification of article 49 of the Constitution that has been made a reality this year and that this Friday has received all the prominence in the celebrations of the Congress of Deputies for the anniversary of the Magna Carta. “Change the term disabled per person with disabilities is important” because “it reflects a change at a social level,” he maintains.