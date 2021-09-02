The viral clip of little Harley: the puppy enjoys playing hide and seek with her human friend

A clip really nice and funny was published on the web a few days ago. The protagonist is a Great Dane only 11 months old, call Harley. Ever since she was little she always has loved playing hide and seek and seeing it is really hilarious. The scene quickly went viral on the web.

Many were surprised to see this video, especially because the puppy, given her own size, thinks she is still small enough to be able to to conceal behind a tree.

Tasha, her human friend, said she had her adopted a few months earlier from the litter of one of his acquaintance. She was the last one and seeing her alone broke her heart.

The girl for this very reason decided to adopt it forever. However, he did not believe that a such a special and unique bond.

Tasha’s family, from the very first day Harley got home, tried to teach her many things, including such as to play hide and seek. None of them, however, believed that the little one would beloved so much this game.

In fact it is his hobby favorite and her human friend, every time he takes her to the park, he has to play with her for several minutes, otherwise he doesn’t want to go home.

The viral clip of little Harley

Just a few days ago Tasha managed to film it and to publish everything on the web. In her clip you can see how little Harley runs to hide behind the tree.

She is convinced that her human friend is not there see and in fact, as soon as the girl turns, she goes out to do cuckoo. Here is the video of what happened below:

The clip obviously had a certain success on social media and many have remained speechless. For people it really is strange see a dog that can play hide and seek. Seeing little Harley, it really is beautiful and hilarious.