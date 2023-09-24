User Reddit told about how she made a mistake when sending an album with her racy photos to her boyfriend. The girl mixed up the address, sent intimate photos of herself to her parents and admitted that she was afraid of the possible consequences of what happened.

The heroine of the story decided to give her lover an album consisting of her intimate photographs for his birthday. She noted that she arranged the delivery through the Google Photos service.

The girl recently moved away from her parents and planned to receive the album at her new address. But when she placed the order, she realized that her profile included the address of her old place of residence. According to the author of the post, it was no longer possible to change it. As a result, a package with explicit photographs of the girl was sent to her parents.

The heroine of the story explained that her mother always opened packages addressed to her. “If I tell her not to open the package because it contains intimate photos of me, she will go on a tirade about how Google will send these photos to my college and work, and this will ruin my life,” she described one of the possible consequences. The girl also noted that the mother could tell her father about what happened, and he would be disappointed in her.

In the comments, users were outraged by the behavior of the girl’s mother. “Perhaps this story will teach her not to open someone else’s mail,” “Remind her that getting into someone else’s mail is considered a crime, but posing naked for your boyfriend is not,” “Well, this time she will definitely be surprised,” they said .

