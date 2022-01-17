Blogger Berkley Gaddis (Berkley Gaddis) looked at the recording from the surveillance camera installed near the house, and was unpleasantly surprised by what she saw. The girl learned that an unfamiliar woman was performing a mystical ritual not far from her home. The video with the user’s story appeared in TikTok.

Gaddis shared footage showing a woman walking barefoot near the blogger’s house. “That moment when you realize that your road is being used for rituals at three in the morning while you are walking the dog,” the blogger wrote. In a comment, she clarified that the stranger brought candles with her and placed them near the fountain in the park, which was caught on video.

In the comments to the post, many users admitted that they were very scared by the video. “I’m crying, it’s so scary”, “This is the creepiest video I’ve seen here”, “If I were you, I would move to another house,” commentators shared.

One of the participants in the discussion asked why the girl was walking the dog at such a late time. “If the dog wakes you up because he wants to use the toilet, then you have no choice,” she joked in response. Another user suggested calling the police. “Install some more surveillance cameras to see better. If this happens again, then dial 911, ”she wrote.

