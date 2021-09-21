A resident of the United States gave up her dreams of a teaching career and made a fortune selling candid photos and videos on the Internet. The relevant story is published by Daily star…

Lacey London, 26, from Denver, Colorado, said she was educated at one of the best local schools and wanted to work as a teacher. However, soon the heroine of the material had financial difficulties, and she realized that this area would not bring her a lot of money.

The girl realized that she would not be able to afford admission to university, so she dropped out, got a job as a personal assistant in a porn agency, whose name was not indicated, and began to earn money there. Having got to know this industry better, London wanted to try her hand at it.

“I watched girls who found themselves in a similar life situation: they had no money and had nowhere to turn to. In a year they managed to completely change their lives: before my eyes, they had houses, businesses, and I also wanted to go this way, ”the model shared.

So, in 2017, London simultaneously starred in porn and sold candid photos and videos on the OnlyFans platform. She later began creating content for a similar site called NaftyFans.

The material does not indicate the salary of the heroine of the material, however, it is noted that the new activity has become the main source of income for the model.

Earlier in September, the teacher began selling candid photos and “lifted the family out of poverty.” To support her parents and two younger sisters, 21-year-old Mayne Smiles worked as an English teacher and earned one dollar an hour. Once a girl decided to register on the OnlyFans platform. According to her, filming in a semi-nude form helped her financially provide for her family.