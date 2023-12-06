In the USA, a girl left her boyfriend because he refused to bring her toilet paper.

A US woman was offended by her boyfriend and left him because of toilet paper. About it reports New York Post.

Jess Jacobsen from Los Angeles, California, had an argument with her partner at his home. The girl said that she went to the toilet to relieve herself. She then discovered there was no toilet paper left and shouted to her boyfriend to get her a roll. In response, the girl received a rude refusal. “He said, ‘No, I already told you there’s no toilet paper in this toilet. Sorry,'” Jacobsen recalled.

The girl told her partner that she could not go get toilet paper on her own and asked him several times to bring a roll. However, the man remained adamant. Jacobsen began screaming loudly, hoping that her neighbors would hear her request for help. Only then did the furious boyfriend give up and go get the roll. He grabbed toilet paper, opened the toilet door and, in a fit of anger, threw it at the girl’s head.

After the conflict, Jacobsen decided to leave her partner. She spoke about what happened on TikTok, and her video received more than 11.5 million views. Many users supported the girl’s decision to break off relations with the man and called him an abuser. “He’s made it clear to you that when you’re vulnerable, sick, or something that makes him uncomfortable, he’s not going to be there for you…Run!” – writes one commentator.

Earlier, an Australian woman turned to social media users in despair after her ex-boyfriend decided to take revenge on her and threw away her two pythons. Both reptiles slipped away.