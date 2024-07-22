User Reddit shared a story about how she learned an unexpected truth about her parents and filed a police report. Commentators supported the girl’s decision.

According to the author of the post, her parents had previously issued credit cards and loans in her name. The girl specified that she was calm about this because they regularly paid their bills. “I finished my third year of university and was planning to move out from my parents,” she noted, adding that her mother and father forbade her to live separately.

The narrator’s parents said it was stupid to spend money on moving when there was an option to not pay rent. In addition, according to the girl, she was forbidden to bring a boyfriend home.

After some time, she learned that her mother and father had stopped paying their loans, which left her with a debt of 60 thousand dollars (4.7 million rubles). “I told them that they needed to pay off the debt immediately and change the rules in the house so that my boyfriend could stay with us. They replied that they did not have the money to pay off the debt, and that I could not force them to change the rules in the house,” the heroine of the story was indignant.

As a result, the author of the post decided to file a police report against her parents. “My parents were charged and arrested. They are furious,” the author concluded.

In the comments under the post, users called the girl’s relatives’ actions unacceptable and supported her decision to go to the police. Most believed that they had jeopardized the narrator’s financial future.

