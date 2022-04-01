Recently a man was stabbed to death in Rosmalen. For that, “two girls” aged sixteen and seventeen were arrested. At least: that’s what the NOS headlined. An hour later the NOS adapted that headline. Not two girls, but “two suspects” were arrested. Elsewhere there were references to “two girls” and “two people.”

That first NOS headline surprised me. Two girls? What would have been here if the suspects had been male? Guys? boys? Guys?

The meaning of the word maid is highly dependent on the context. And increasingly also the age of the user. I asked about that sentiment on Twitter. One wrote: “Daughter, 27, recently talked about ‘a girl’ she knows and when I said that sounded unkind to me, she was very surprised. Girl sounds like you were talking about a child, she thought. And for a woman it was still too early for her taste. So the emotional value apparently changes.”

Originally, in the fifteenth century, maid meant “unmarried (young) woman, virgin.” Meid even originated from that last word. In the course of the eighteenth century it acquired a negative meaning.

Older users often still experience it that way. They think girl is a condescending word. Unless you introduce it in another word. De Dikke Van Dale gives as examples: a young, handsome, chubby, beautiful, smart, spindly, spontaneous and sturdy girl.

“Today, maid is used as a badge of honor for self-confident woman,” writes a linguistic reference book† It refers to the well-known P.O. Box-51 slogan “a smart girl is prepared for her future.” It was heard between 1989 and 1992 in a campaign to encourage girls to become economically independent.

The NOS did not explain the change girls-are-suspects. Perhaps they had initially wanted to avoid ‘two girls’ – girl seems to have been on the decline for about twenty years. In 1980 this newspaper, then still a male stronghold, mentioned in a report about a 29 year old girl† Since then, their age has decreased and this label is used less often. For 22-year-old girls, the NRC score currently: ten times between 1986 and 2020.

By the way, girl arose at the end of the sixteenth century as a diminutive of maid. It was used not only for ‘child of the female sex’, but also for ‘unmarried, unmarried young woman’.

Remarkably, girl is increasingly appearing in news headlines. “Do girls need a different approach to football training or not?”, the NOS reported in 2018. Other NOS headlines are: “Girls hate football club with ‘boys’ in the name” and “Conscription for girls? Good thing, says soldier in training” – both from 2020. So here we see girls as a badge of honor.

By the way: those girls/suspects/girls/people in Rosmalen turned out to have acted in self-defense.