The perspective of the climatic effects of LA NIÑA in the current summer rainy season that has yet to end in Sinaloa, and according to the recent advisory status of El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) issued by the Meteorological Service National, the global weather conditions that are currently being observed, especially those referring to the tropical Pacific Ocean interrelation, and its impact relationship, both regional and local, indicate that the technological index already known and related to the phenomenon of (El Niño , Southern Oscillation), which is neither more nor less one of the main indicators that determine what type of circulation has been occurring in the entity in recent months, indicate that the condition of LA NIÑA (-0.5°C) continues, which It is the measure of the water temperature of the Pacific Ocean that is currently defining the meteorological conditions in a large part of the State.

This GIRL condition, which began last fall and became stronger during the winter and spring of this year, has continued with the same trend and is likely to remain so for the rest of the summer and part of the fall of this year. year.

This means for Sinaloa, that we continue to have “normal” or close to normal rains, as they have been occurring intermittently and in significant amounts, which are being limited to certain localized areas and with great temporal and spatial variability. . But repeating the atypical phenomenon of an unfavorable distribution of precipitation in recent summers, where the rain has been concentrated more in valleys and coasts, than on the mountains where the storage vessels of the dams are located, causing hydrological drought, mainly in the located in the center of the state.

It is likely that this bad behavior of the rain will not last for the remainder of the summer, since at the end of August and beginning of September in the northwestern region, the flow of tropical maritime air begins to predominate, allowing the recurrence of trajectories of tropical cyclones in September and October that, due to their impact, sometimes improve the lack of water in the dams, and sometimes even fill them with surpluses.

By: Ing. Jesús Ernesto Castro Castro.

Meteorological Observation Technician.