The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses is in charge of the studio GoHands (K, Mardock Scramble) that will give life to the work written and illustrated by Koume Fujichika. The manga was published in 2018, initially on his personal Twitter account, then in November Square Enix’s Monthly Gagan Joker began a serialization.

At the moment, The work has 10 compilation volumes.

The trailers allow us to see the essential plot of the anime and show a little of the opening theme that is titled Megane Go Round of the seiyûs masahiro itou and Shion Wakayama who play the main characters of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses.

The main couple is made up of Kaede Komura and Ai Mie.

Here is his staff:

Chief Director: Susumu Kudo

Series Director: Katsumasa Yokomine

Screenplay: Tamazō Yanagi

Concept artist: Shingo Suzuki

Character Design Adaptation: Takayuki Uchida

Lead animator: Hiroshi Okubo

Chief Animators: Keiji Tani, Makoto Furuta, and Takayuki Uchida

Sound Director: Hisashi Muramatsu

The animation of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses It has a style clannad and Violet Evergardenprecious and realistic.

What is The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses about?

Ai Mie is a student who wears glasses to be able to see, she really has vision problems, however, she is a very forgetful girl who doesn’t remember to wear her glasses or often breaks them, due to which she requires help on her school days.

Her shy partner, Kaede Komura will sit next to her and will always try to help her. Thanks to this, both young people will get closer in a natural way and mutually develop romantic feelings for each other.

