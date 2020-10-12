A resident of the Scottish city of Kilmarnock got rid of alcohol and drug addiction and showed frightening photos before and after her transformation. Reported by the Daily Record.

28-year-old Ainsley Loudoun (Ainsley Loudoun) said that as a teenager, she suffered from depression and tried to commit suicide. “I also started drinking alcohol early. It seemed to me that if teenagers get drunk, that’s okay; up to a certain point everything was really under control, ”she recalls.

Over time, the use of alcohol developed into an addiction, to which the craving for cocaine was added. “My life literally went downhill. I got drunk all the time and missed work, which is why I got fired, she says. – I understood that I would end up in prison, either commit suicide, or get rid of addictions. I chose the last option. “

Two years ago, she joined the Cocaine Anonymous support group and underwent a 12-step drug addiction recovery program. Since then, she has completely abandoned alcohol and drugs and transformed beyond recognition. She also took a new job.

Loudon shared her transformation story to encourage addicts to seek help. “Please do not look at the world in dark colors and do not think about suicide. I assure you, there are other ways to get rid of pain and suffering and continue to live, she said. “I sincerely worry about each of you, no one deserves to live in such torment.”

