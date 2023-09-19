In the USA, a girl bought lottery tickets along with soda and hit the jackpot

A resident of the American city of Washington, DC, became rich thanks to the fact that she wanted to quench her thirst. About it reports Maryland Lottery.

A 29-year-old woman walked into a grocery store to buy a soda. Along with the drink, she decided to purchase two lottery tickets, marking them with numbers associated with her relative’s date of birth.

Soon the American found out that the numbers she had chosen matched the winning ones, as a result of which she hit the jackpot in the amount of 100 thousand dollars (9.6 million rubles). The winner said she plans to use the money she won to pay bills.

